Cleaning up Baltimore should be a citywide project | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for your editorial support for a Civilian Conservation Corps-type effort to clean up the streets and neighborhoods in Baltimore (”Cleaning up one neighborhood is good. Cleaning up all of Baltimore — while creating lots of jobs — is much better,” April 13). Your suggestion that the pilot program in place now for the Coldstream-Montebello neighborhood be scaled up to include the whole of the city is essential.
Trash along the side of the road only begets more trash! Such an effort to clean up Baltimore would provide jobs for those in need and attract volunteers willing to help in such a citywide effort. I would also like to see some thought given to the idea of paid block captains. These city residents would be responsible for seeing that just their block is kept clean. Seeing a neighbor pick up trash might also encourage others to do the same.
With a large amount of money about to be allocated to Baltimore as a result of the recently passed stimulus bill, now is the time to think big about ways to involve citizens and put Baltimore in the news for something other than our murder rate!
Nancy Sinclair, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.