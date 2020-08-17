Working poor including trash collectors deserve thanks - and a raise | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to Dan Rodricks for presenting the information about the true status of the working poor (”Meet ALICE: A more realistic picture of the working poor among us,” Aug. 14).
I reflect on those numbers when the sanitation trucks roll through my Mount Washington neighborhood. I can’t believe how hard those fellows work: walking and running after the moving truck, constantly lifting smelly heavy loads, brutal heat, no let up. And they are among the most vulnerable for contracting COVID-19.
They deserve at least double what they earn as well as our deep appreciation for their services.
J.D. Goodyear, Baltimore
