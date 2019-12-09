President Donald Trump brought national attention to the city of Baltimore (“Better to have a few rats than to be one,” July 27). While everyone else was talking, I decided to organize a cleanup and pick up trash. Since Aug. 5, we have picked up 29 tons of trash from Baltimore. In addition, we removed 50 tons of waste from Los Angeles and 6 tons from Chicago. Each of these cleanups have been organic and were born on social media. These were acts of love.
In the past four months, I have learned a lot about life from these cleanups. Sometimes, people just need a hand up. Especially during this time of political chaos and negativity, Americans crave positivity and want to do good. That is the reason why I have taken this clean up effort nationwide and why I will be back in Baltimore on Saturday, Dec. 14, for cleanup No. 4. Hundreds of volunteers from all walks of life have taken off time from their busy lives to pick up trash. This speaks volumes of the American spirit and an attitude of gratitude.
I am thankful for each of your helping hands, meeting 81-year-old Baltimore resident Ms. Louise, help from the city and the opportunity to bring the community together as a family. We look forward to the next Baltimore cleanup (“Baltimore should be grateful for conservative group’s cleanup efforts,” Aug. 7).
Scott Presler, Fairfax Station, Va.
