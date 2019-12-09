In the past four months, I have learned a lot about life from these cleanups. Sometimes, people just need a hand up. Especially during this time of political chaos and negativity, Americans crave positivity and want to do good. That is the reason why I have taken this clean up effort nationwide and why I will be back in Baltimore on Saturday, Dec. 14, for cleanup No. 4. Hundreds of volunteers from all walks of life have taken off time from their busy lives to pick up trash. This speaks volumes of the American spirit and an attitude of gratitude.