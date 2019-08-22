Trash campaign needed in Maryland

In response to Dan Rodricks’ column concerning the trash in Baltimore and the entire state of Maryland (“To reduce trash, from Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, start with a new, smart counter message; a lot of people missed the memo,” Aug. 16), I’d like to say I agree wholeheartedly.
Right now, we need an ambitious campaign, rolled out with enthusiasm, to help clean up this state. I would like to see PSAs on television and advertising on buses, on billboards and on the radio. We need a consistent battery of advertising to reach and teach everyone out there. We learned about straws and sea life. Well, the same goes for balloons. Stop releasing balloons in the air.
In addition to city and state-funded advertising, perhaps private corporations could also get in on it. Make commercials with Under Armour or M&T Bank cleaning up around their businesses. There are ways the mayor and governor could be reaching out to their citizens to take an active role in keeping Baltimore and Maryland clean. In Ireland, many towns participate in a “tidy town” competition. Perhaps, we need a “neat neighborhood” or “clean community” incentive.
Bottom line, we need extensive advertising to remind and teach — “Working Together to Be Better."
Debbie McIver, Towson
