Trash not just a problem in Baltimore, but all over the state

I am proposing a new “commodore” — commodore of litter. Someone who could lend their image and be the face of keeping our state clean. We could call it “The Clean State.” With the commodore leading the charge there could be block captains who could organize their own cleaning parties. The commodore would have to be in the public media and press the issue. There could be public and private involvement. So many people are out there on their own right now picking someone else’s garbage and I want to thank them for that. They should get to wear the captains hat!