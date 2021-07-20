Hey, Tiny Tony: Cover your trash can | READER COMMENTARY

It was fun reading about the tiny world that Tony Shore created for his Tiny Tony action figure (“Out of the misery of the pandemic, the joy of Tiny Tony Shore and his Instagram adventures,” July 16). And he turned it into a learning experience for his art students too. Outstanding!
I did noticed though that the lid of Tiny Tony’s tiny green trash can was open. The tiny trash bags were spilling out of the top.
Unfortunately, Mr. Shore captured a very accurate depiction of life in Baltimore. I am guessing that Tiny Tony has a big time rat problem.
If Mr. Shore wants his Tiny Tony to teach valuable lessons, he could start by having Tiny Tony visited by a city housing inspector, who writes out a warning to him for an opened trash container. I know that would never happen in the real Baltimore and it is pure fantasy, but a guy can dream, can’t he?
Sean Tully, Baltimore
