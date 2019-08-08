Picking up Baltimore litter is not an impossible dream

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said his top priorities were to rid the city of “crime and grime." Unless he finds 500 more police officers or significantly reduces the numbers of unwed mothers living in Baltimore, he will never reduce crime.
The “grime” part should be attainable. But since he cannot get the Public Works employees to work 8-hour shifts, Mayor Young is not the man for the job (“We assume it was pure motives that led a Trump supporter to launch a cleanup in Cummings’ district, right?” Aug. 6).
How about having George Soros come here for a few months and organize a city cleanup? He could pull together the top 50 employers in the region and the top 50 non-profits. Team up a company with a non-profit and assign weekends for them to clean up an area.
We need doers and not talkers.
Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.