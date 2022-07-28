Maryland should halt Trappe development | READER COMMENTARY

Homes in various stages of construction are seen at the Lakeside at Trappe development along U.S. 50 in the Eastern Shore village of Trappe. The 900-acre development is slated to have up to 2,500 homes. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Scott Dance’s article (”The Eastern Shore town of Trappe nears a transformation 20 years in the making, despite concerns about sewage, growth,” June 24) accurately reflects the misgivings among Talbot County citizens about a 2,500-unit housing development that portends the detrimental impact of sewage on LeCompte Creek and a disturbing invitation for comparable development in a rural community.

The Maryland Department of the Environment has sufficient reason to stop this development. The existing sewage treatment is inadequate. Spray irrigation is an unproven method to preclude future waterway pollution.

Advertisement

The massive real estate development threatens Talbot County’s pristine ambience. Its size is reminiscent of projects in Baltimore, Montgomery and Fairfax counties. It represents development gone sadly awry.

MDE can bring this ongoing development to a halt. I hope it does. Talbot County is a lovely place to live and pray. The latter is particularly salient in light of an out-of-place real estate development in the small village of Trappe.

Advertisement

— Howard Freedlander, Annapolis

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.