Baltimore’s Black communities still getting bulldozed | READER COMMENTARY

The "Highway to Nowhere," looking east below Monroe Street, as seen from the parking lot for the West Baltimore MARC station. May 17, 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

While it was good to read about how community activists saved several mostly white neighborhoods in Jacques Kelly’s recent “Retro Baltimore” column (”Interstates could have ripped through Fells Point, Mount Vernon. A new book chronicles Baltimore’s urban planning saga,” Oct. 1), it’s important to know that Black communities still struggle to convince city agencies that our amenities shouldn’t be destroyed based on the whims of current trends in transportation planning.

Communities along the Gwynns Falls Parkway and 33rd Street medians have been begging the city’s transportation department to avoid destroying our historic green spaces by paving them over as part of the Greenway Trails Network with no success. More than 50 years after the “Highway to Nowhere,” the desire of mostly white, higher-income people to quickly move through Black communities and avoid interacting with our residents is still being prioritized over the wishes of the homeowners whose properties will be affected.

Advertisement

— Mark Washington, Baltimore

The writer is executive director of the Coldstream Homestead Montebello Community Corporation.

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.