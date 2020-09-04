Pouring money into highways will get Maryland nowhere | READER COMMENTARY

The millennial generation wants to live in urban areas where they don’t need to own a car for both economic and sustainability reasons. These are the future entrepreneurs and educated work force that will attract new industries to the city with living wage job opportunities. If we want Baltimore to become an economic engine for the region we must have a modern public transit system. We simply cannot afford to keep doing things as we have done in the past. This does not mean we oppose all highway projects everywhere. Now is the time to redirect our public investment towards a 21st century public transit system that will carry people throughout the region to their destinations quickly and efficiently.