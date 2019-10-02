The Sun calls for new ways to pay for transportation, but it’s not necessarily the case that we need more revenue. What we need is a change in priorities. According to the most recent short-range transportation plan from the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board, over the next four years our region will spend over $1 billion on expanding roads and highways. In contrast, we’ll spend a measly $2 million on expanding our transit system. We can’t spend 500 times more on widening highways then we do on transit and expect things to get better. Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn says that if 74% of Marylanders get to work by driving alone we should spend 74% of transportation dollars on roads and highways. The outcome of that type of thinking is that in 2018 Marylanders drove more miles per capita than any point in history. No wonder our traffic is snarled and the climate crisis is harming Marylanders.