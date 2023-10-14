Something amiss when transit riders can’t use a credit card but drivers get a free pass | READER COMMENTARY

MTA light rail cars at the North Linthicum Light RailLink station. The system's fare machines, along with those on buses and subway stations, recently switched to cash-only while undergoing a software upgrade. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

I am in complete agreement with the recent opinions expressed on this page that Baltimore should strive to be a carless city and implicated the lack of transit options in Baltimore’s recent struggle to handle two stadium events in one day (”We can make Baltimore a post-automobile city,” Oct. 12).

But I want to tear my hair out at the sense of spending priorities when it was reported that people like myself cannot purchase a monthly transit pass with a credit card for the coming year while the Maryland Transit Administration undergoes a software upgrade (”Fare vending machines at MTA bus, subway and light rail stations to stop taking credit cards until December 2024,” Oct. 9).

Something is wrong with the spending priorities of the state when it is spending megabucks making the Baltimore Beltway fatter by an extra lane while transit users cannot even use their credit cards to purchase a pass (which is a bargain for a senior like myself at $22 a month).

The next time there is an opportunity to spend some significant resources on improving transit (and the sooner the better) people will write in to carp about the expense. But it seems like the questionable expenditure of gold plating the freeways to speculatively improve their motility gets a free pass from the taxpayers every time.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

