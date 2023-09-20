More qualified mental health care needed for youth experiencing gender dysphoria | READER COMMENTARY

Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on speakers during a rally on the lawn of the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky on March 29, 2023. Questions over which side was being more compassionate emerged as a key tension as federal appellate judges heard arguments Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, on whether to block transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care in Kentucky and Tennessee. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

It is good to see that more transgender persons like Jake Feruzzi will be able to access needed medical and surgical interventions in Maryland with fewer barriers and financial constraints with the passage of the Trans Health Equity Act (“A ‘double-edged sword’: Maryland’s Trans Health Equity Act likely to increase access, wait times.” Sept. 14). Jake’s life story with very early childhood onset of awareness of his gender differences represents the classical picture of members of the transgender community.

In the past decade, however, there has been a significant increase in adolescents, primarily girls, experiencing gender identity issues (gender dysphoria), with many reporting mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, who have been seeking gender affirming care believing that this will alleviate their symptoms.

This is a worldwide phenomenon, well documented in European, Asian and Latin American countries. Multiple European countries have recognized that this is different from childhood onset gender dysphoria and are only providing mental health support until these adolescents reach age 18, while limiting gender affirming medical and surgical treatments to these children under experimental conditions. In America, where gender-affirming care for children under the age of 18 has been endorsed broadly by the medical community, thousands of these young children have been given puberty blockers, transgender hormones and even had breast surgery.

While most all have had letters of support from mental health providers as now required by Maryland Medicaid, often these can be obtained in a single visit from gender affirming mental health providers. Unfortunately, there are two consequences of this: First, a number of young people who regret their transgender decisions as adolescents are now suing their providers. Second, gender affirming care for adolescents has become highly politicized across states as noted in the article.

What is needed to resolve this problem is support for many more qualified mental health providers who can spend the necessary time with gender dysphoric adolescents to undertake a “comprehensive biopsychosocial assessment to guide treatment decisions and optimize outcomes” as recommended by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.

In the meantime, since the full long-term picture of possible health consequences in providing gender affirming hormonal and surgical therapies to adolescents under age 18 with sudden onset gender dysphoria is currently unknown, these interventions should only be carried out by qualified medical centers that can provide the necessary long-term care and follow-up documentation of all health outcomes.

— W. Henry Mosley

The writer is a physician and professor emeritus at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

