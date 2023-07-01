What is the future for girl’s locker rooms? | READER COMMENTARY

I truly and wholly understand the need for people to be included and for all to be allowed to participate (”Stop using sports participation as an excuse for trans bashing,” June 28). I must admit I am concerned and afraid for the future of women’s achievements in the public sphere.

I hope in the future, my granddaughter is athletic and open minded enough to be able to deal with the world as it is and accept people as they are. The only thing that gives me pause in this particular inclusion and access is about what happens when a transgender individual desires to change in a locker room space with persons who are not their biological gender. I have no clue what to say or do if my granddaughter’s exposure to male reproductive organs comes as a result of her simply participating in sports. Shared spaces are fine for those who can handle it, such as college dorms with co-ed bathrooms, but what of our kids, especially the youngest ones?

Push for acceptance, inclusion and opportunity for everyone, but we must find a way to deal with shared spaces for those who are not yet mature enough to be exposed to the agendas and crusades that forget our kids have a right to be exposed to this world in doses appropriate for their age and maturity. And maybe, being the America that is able to see the forest for the trees, we can actually put in the work to create genderless sporting competitions and leagues for all ages so that everyone has an option to participate and thrive.

— Terence Benjamin Frasier, Baltimore

