B&O Railroad Museum still takes the holidays seriously | READER COMMENTARY

This is to correct the observations made by Mary Helen Sprecher’s recent letter to the editor (”B&O Museum went off the tracks in canceling traditional model train exhibit,” Oct. 28). We are disappointed that Ms. Sprecher didn’t reach out to us prior to writing her letter as it may have obviated her concerns or at a minimum provided her with accurate information.

We love model trains for the holidays. In fact, last November we opened our permanent “Bank of America Model Train Gallery” with an amazing HO scale display of Baltimore landmarks — a true tribute — and plan to expand the gallery in the near future. The gallery is included with the price of admission. Starting Nov. 25, the weekend after Thanksgiving, we offer the magical Polar Express holiday experience.

The Polar Express will be a separate ticketed event (tickets are selling fast), not an exhibit, as all museum exhibits are included with the price of admission. We will have several model train layouts on display during the holiday season in addition to our gallery, as we do every year, which will be included in the price of admission. We hope this prevents any confusion. The B&O Railroad Museum’s board of directors and staff take very seriously our role in promoting tourism in Baltimore and the region (we routinely are visited by guests from all 50 states and 40 countries) and, perhaps most importantly, are a proud member of Museums for All, a program dedicated to access — all guests who are eligible for SNAP benefits may enter the museum for $3 for the entire family.

The B&O Railroad Museum will be fully decorated for the holiday season starting Nov. 18. Rest assured, Ms. Sprecher, we at the B&O, take the holidays seriously and hope you have the opportunity to come visit!

— Kris Hoellen, Baltimore

The writer is executive director of the B&O Railroad Museum.

