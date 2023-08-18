Edmondson Village revival facing some stoplights | READER COMMENTARY

Edmondson Village Shopping Center in more prosperous days in 2017. The dilapidated West Baltimore site was recently purchased for $17 million by Chicago-based developer Lyneir Richardson. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

News of Lyneir Richardson’s acquisition of Edmondson Village Shopping Center and of the ambitious development plans his firm, Chicago TREND, is making for the bedraggled site comes like a hallelujah chorus to those of us living in the neighborhoods nearby (”Dilapidated West Baltimore shopping center sells for $17M, developer says: ‘Now the real work begins,’” Aug. 15). Also heartening is city government’s commitment of $7.5 million to the project which has already been advanced by the hands-on efforts of Mayor Brandon Scott.

But all is not sweetness and light. Or lights.

If those responsible for the city’s traffic engineering fail to address the bizarre timing of the traffic lights along the stretch of Edmondson Avenue and U.S. 40 that provides the main access to “The Village,” no development plan will succeed in drawing shoppers in the numbers needed to make it a success. For years, poorly programmed stoplights have created needless bottlenecks, compounded pollution from idling exhaust pipes and spurred frustrated drivers to ignore the laws and endanger themselves and others along this heavily used corridor.

The light at the intersection of Nottingham Road and U.S. 40, and the light at the split of Edmondson and U.S. 40 (directly in front of New Hope Christian Baptist Church), are especially badly timed, but others aren’t far behind.

The Village’s chances of thriving are in considerable part contingent on its drawing business from the communities along the western edge of the city and also from adjacent parts of Baltimore County including Catonsville. Please, Mayor Scott, ensure that the Baltimore City Department of Transportation does not give those potential customers a big “Stay Out” sign by leaving the existing traffic lights in their weird, dysfunctional state.

— George Angell, Baltimore

