Arcardio Booze of the Baltimore City Department of Transportation installs a new traffic signal on St. Paul Street at 33rd Street earlier this year. Some motorists have complained about the poor timing of traffic lights. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

I have an observation concerning the recent dismay experienced by downtown Baltimore commuters (“Why is it so hard for Baltimore to synchronize its traffic lights? Here’s what we found,” Oct. 15). My job required me to commute from Dundalk to the downtown business district frequently during the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. I distinctly remember the traffic lights on Boston, O’Donnell, Aliceanna, Pratt and Lombard being synchronized.

These lights would turn green consecutively in the direction of traffic flow. If you encountered the intersection at the right time and maintained your speed, you could literally watch the lights turn green as you approached them. About 10 years ago, someone in the city’s transportation department apparently decided that situation wasn’t good enough. So for some reason, it was changed.

Would it be possible to find someone or some records pertaining to how the traffic light systems were structured during the previously mentioned time period and attempt to replicate the process? I sincerely hope the city can rectify this problem as it has a very adverse affect on commerce and tourism.

Daniel W. Bell. Jr., Catonsville

