Baltimore asynchronous traffic lights hint at bigger city problems. | READER COMMENTARY

I’m among many city residents who continue to be frustrated by the fact that travel along Charles Street from anywhere downtown up to University Avenue is always slow because the traffic lights are not synchronized (“Why is it so hard for Baltimore to synchronize its traffic lights? Here’s what we found.” 2019). I’ve been complaining about this annoyance for years, and nothing has changed. It is this sort of non-fatal annoyance that causes city residents to question the city’s leadership. If the traffic lights cannot be synchronized, what more important matters, that we might not know about, are not being attended to?

— Susan Talbott, Baltimore

