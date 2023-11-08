Keep wheels straight when stopped before a turn | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland State Police barracks in Westminster from which troopers responded to a three-car crash in Southwest Carroll County on Saturday, Nov. 4, that killed four family members including a 17-year-old passenger. File. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) (Brian Krista / Carroll County Times)

The Baltimore Sun recently reported the tragic story of a family which was tragically killed in Carroll County when making a left turn, hit from behind and pushed into oncoming traffic with horrible consequences (”Grandparents, sister and grandson killed in three-car Carroll County crash: ‘We are absolutely devastated,’” Nov. 5).

Please remember not to turn your wheels to the left until the coast is clear and you are ready to turn. This might prevent an accident like this from happening again.

— Matt Croke, Havre de Grace

