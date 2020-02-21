How disappointing to discover that The Baltimore Sun limited its coverage of Girls’ Indoor Track Meet Division 3A/4A to a few schools in the metropolitan area (“Manchester Valley’s Rubie Goffena takes 3A state title in 3,200 run,” Feb. 18). While I applaud the efforts of these local athletes, the state championships represent the effort of athletes from all over Maryland. The Sun should include mention of schools outside our immediate area.
For example, Urbana High School’s girls’ track team was outstanding in the statewide meet on Feb. 18. The team members won three out of four relay races, did exceptionally well in other races as well as in pole vault and high jump and accumulated 77 points overall (more that twice that of the next competing girls’ team). Urbana’s team effort resulted in winning the 4A trophy for the second year in a row. Congratulations to an enthusiastic team and to a group of dedicated coaches!
In order to compete in the state championships, athletes must have been first successful in local and regional meets. The statewide meet is just that — a competition among athletes from all across Maryland. The Sun’s reporting should reflect that.
Peggy Egan, Baltimore
