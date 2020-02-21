For example, Urbana High School’s girls’ track team was outstanding in the statewide meet on Feb. 18. The team members won three out of four relay races, did exceptionally well in other races as well as in pole vault and high jump and accumulated 77 points overall (more that twice that of the next competing girls’ team). Urbana’s team effort resulted in winning the 4A trophy for the second year in a row. Congratulations to an enthusiastic team and to a group of dedicated coaches!