Claim of toxic workplace must be taken seriously | READER COMMENTARY

In response to the recent article pointing out complaints of a toxic work environment under State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury, it appears the Maryland State Board of Education’s apparent lack of follow through on complaints reflect their unwillingness to consider whether they made a mistake in his hiring (”Former education staffers report toxic workplace, Blueprint concerns as Maryland superintendent’s job is on line,” May 18).

Complaints about workplace culture should be taken seriously and not dismissed as indicated, even if sent anonymously, which could be done out of fear of retribution. If employees want to work anywhere within the entire state education system, their employment could be at the mercy of the state superintendent’s whim and direction, making them afraid to formally file grievances or complaints.

The school board’s due diligence should include a third-party investigation of workplace culture including current and past employees. This result could provide insight into whether the face Choudhury shows to the board is, in fact, the same he shows his staff, especially given his top-down management approach.

If the board considers recruitment and retention of current employees a priority, there is nothing the board can lose by getting this third party report before making such an important decision in July.

— D. Fiackos, Ellicott City

