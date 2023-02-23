Blame lack of parenting, not lack of teen activities, for Towson crime | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. right, speaks with Capt. Sam Houston, front, while conducting a public safety walk in downtown Towson accompanied by Baltimore County Interim Police Chief Dennis Delp, second from right, and local business and civic leaders. The walk was held in response to recent violence, including a fatal shooting nearby in the vicinity of Joppa Road and Delaware Avenue. Feb. 22, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

I have to disagree with the comments by Mark Formwalt regarding the tragic shooting and death in Towson (”After 17-year-old dies in shooting, businesses fear consequences of crime in downtown Towson,” Feb. 22). He said that he “feels horrible for them because there’s nothing for kids to do” and says that he blames the community for failing to provide safe activities for young people.

The responsibility belongs to the parents and families for failing to teach their children that shooting someone is not an acceptable form of entertainment when they have nothing to do. The vast majority of teenagers do not shoot people for sport.

— Patricia Turlington, Cockeysville

