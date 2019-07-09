Towson parade protest was a celebration of freedom

Letter writer Stormy Gentry (“Parade not appropriate place for Trump protest," July 8) falls into the trap of disproving his or her own point by suggesting that people protesting the president at the Towson parade should be “dropped in North Korea with a sign that said ‘Impeach Kim Jong-un.’”
The parade celebrates American independence from the sort of autocracy that Mr. Kim operates. That we are able to display protest signs, especially on Independence Day, is what separates us from the despotic regimes around the world. We are fortunate to have our freedoms and should celebrate them instead of exhorting each other not to dare take advantage of them.
Mark Clark, Carney