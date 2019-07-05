Protest of Trump in Towson: Not appropriate parade material

I was at the Towson Fourth of July parade and was really disappointed to see several people holding signs protesting President Donald Trump (“Fourth of July parade spectators bemoan political tone of a holiday that has grown ‘more complicated,’” July 4). It is a day celebrating our nation’s independence. That was inappropriate behavior. Why don’t they stand in their own front yards with their signs and spare the rest of us from their negative behavior?

I would love to see them dropped in North Korea with a sign that said “Impeach Kim Jong-un.” They would realize real fast what a wonderful country they live in. Fortunately, the parade was so nice that they couldn’t put a damper on it.

Stormy Gentry, Parkton

