Towson shooting: Where did the gun come from? | READER COMMENTARY

What gives with the recent coverage of the shootings at Towson University (where my father headed the philosophy department)? To me, the local media has been woefully absent on the gun issue. A follow-up article with a bit more depth would be great (”Towson University police union condemns university response on night of shooting that left three injured; suspected gunman denied bail,” Sept. 8).
For example, what kind of gun was involved? Where was it purchased? How do guns come into the community? What are the gun controls still needed in our state?
Why not talk to groups like Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence or Maryland Moms Demand Action for solutions?
David Eberhardt, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.