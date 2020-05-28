Patoka: Towson protesters undercut their case by failing to adhere to social distancing standards | READER COMMENTARY

After the personal sacrifices so many folks have made to protect public health and safety over the last few months, I understand some are growing increasingly restless by the uncertainty we all face. As we continue to navigate this uncharted territory together, I share your frustrations. I look forward to the day when we can return to some level of normalcy — to the day we can sit inside a restaurant, to the day we can shop inside a retail establishment with more than 10 people and to the day we can have religious services with no restrictions.
That being said, I am disappointed by the actions I saw in Towson last Friday (“ReOpen Baltimore County protesters gather in Towson,” May 22). No, I am not disappointed by the fact that people chose to express their First Amendment rights and their right to assemble and protest. I am disappointed by the fact that folks were not adhering to proper social distancing or wearing masks or taking anyone else’s health or safety into consideration.
As we continue to make thoughtful, diligent and careful decisions in how we gradually reopen the economy, public health and safety will continue to be at the forefront of every conversation. The actions I saw in Towson do not make these conversations or decisions any easier. Yes, the government and business owners play a role in prioritizing public health and safety, but the public also plays an equally important role. If the actions in Towson are any indication of how these individuals are respecting the public health and safety of others or the gravity of what we are experiencing, I have serious concerns.
We know this isn’t an easy situation. It involves sacrifices that we’re all making, but they’re necessary to protect ourselves, to protect our loved ones and to protect our friends.
Izzy Patoka, Towson
The writer, a Democrat, represents District 2 on the Baltimore County Council.
