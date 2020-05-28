Patoka: Towson protesters undercut their case by failing to adhere to social distancing standards | READER COMMENTARY

As we continue to make thoughtful, diligent and careful decisions in how we gradually reopen the economy, public health and safety will continue to be at the forefront of every conversation. The actions I saw in Towson do not make these conversations or decisions any easier. Yes, the government and business owners play a role in prioritizing public health and safety, but the public also plays an equally important role. If the actions in Towson are any indication of how these individuals are respecting the public health and safety of others or the gravity of what we are experiencing, I have serious concerns.