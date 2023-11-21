Ginsberg is the leader Towson needs | READER COMMENTARY

Towson University President Mark Ginsberg listens to concerns of Jewish college students from Towson, Johns Hopkins University, Goucher College and UMBC about anti-Semitic acts in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel during a recent visit from U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Nov. 5, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Your recent article on Towson University’s new president, Mark R. Ginsberg (”Towson University’s new president emphasizes listening, being present on campus: ‘He’s just everywhere,’” Nov. 20), was appropriately positive and encompassing.

Let me add some perspective as a longtime faculty member, now retired, who still comes to campus virtually every day to my College of Education office and who was the longest-serving member of the University Senate (41 years).

Towson has had some excellent presidents during my nearly half-century at the university. These include James Fisher, Hoke L. Smith, Robert L. Caret, Kim Schatzel, Melanie Perreault (who recently served as interim president) and the very best of an impressive group, Maravene Loeschke.

I have interacted with the new president many times already, and we have a lunch pending. I have not seen in my tenure an incoming president more unanimously positively received than President Ginsberg. Every element of the university, past and present, with which I still interact — administration (including a candidate for the presidency), faculty, staff, former faculty, students, alumni, and his former colleagues at George Mason University — is impressed by his energy, comprehensive understanding of the university and genuineness without affectation.

I think we have another Maravene Loeschke leading the university, and that is the best compliment I can give him. Ginsberg is precisely the best president we could have in these fractious times to help make the best comprehensive university in Maryland one of the very best in the country.

— Richard E. Vatz, Towson

