As an alumna of the then Towson State University’s nursing program, I am dismayed at the response by Kim Schatzel and Jay A. Perman to criticism of tiered tuition that includes nursing (“Towson University: tiered tuition won’t hurt students with the least means,” Feb. 3). It appears to be venal opportunism.
They undercut the efforts of the members of the American Nurses Association who lobby Congress for nursing education funds including dollars to educate enough faculty to meet the demands. Nursing is the profession considered the most ethical and trustworthy by the American public. I challenge Towson President Schatzel and University System of Maryland Chancellor Perman to earn such a reputation by being transparent.
Publish in The Baltimore Sun the amount garnered by the tiered nursing tuition, the dollars allocated to financial aide, the number of students who benefit, the amount of federal nursing education dollars received and how these funds are used in the nursing department’s budget. Yes, please, show us the money.
Patricia Nicholls, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.