Thanks for a compassionate view of Towson University’s closing | READER COMMENTARY

Your opinion on Towson University’s COVID-19 decisions was marvelously even-handed (”Towson’s COVID-19 lesson: Today’s correct answer can be tomorrow’s wrong one,” Aug. 28). Your moms must be very proud of your decision to de-escalate the rhetoric surrounding the “open up or shut down” debate. You brought a wonderful level of fact-balancing to this important question, with no cheap shots and no hateful language.
I confess I’ve been discouraged by the inability of many leaders and commentators to consider all factors in this debate. Yes to health safety, but also yes to learning growth, building a social network and social skills, combating loneliness and other factors.
The gospels report that Jesus told his followers (then and today) to “love one another.” The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in an address, expanded and taught this lesson. It’s worth recalling his words: “When you come to the point that you look in the face of every man and see deep down within him what religion calls ’the image of God,’ you begin to love him in spite of. No matter what he does, you see God’s image there.”
You made my day.
Dave Diepenbrock, Arvada, Colo.
