Thanks for a compassionate view of Towson University’s closing | READER COMMENTARY

The gospels report that Jesus told his followers (then and today) to “love one another.” The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in an address, expanded and taught this lesson. It’s worth recalling his words: “When you come to the point that you look in the face of every man and see deep down within him what religion calls ’the image of God,’ you begin to love him in spite of. No matter what he does, you see God’s image there.”