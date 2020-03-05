It seems once again people are deleting history because it does not suit what they feel is right (“Dorms named for historic, slave-owning Marylanders prompt Towson University student petition calling for change,” Feb. 28). Instead of this train of thought, I believe that someone, preferably a history teacher, should actually do some teaching about the origins of this country instead of trying to erase what does not suit them.
Consuelo Y. Alexander, Glenelg
