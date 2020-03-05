xml:space="preserve">
Towson University students , from left, Jordan Smith, Delano Powell, Sarah Fishkind and Maurice Ratliff III are organizing on Towson University campus to get the names changed on two dorms, Paca House and Carroll Hall, because they are named after Marylanders who owned slaves. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Medi/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

It seems once again people are deleting history because it does not suit what they feel is right (“Dorms named for historic, slave-owning Marylanders prompt Towson University student petition calling for change,” Feb. 28). Instead of this train of thought, I believe that someone, preferably a history teacher, should actually do some teaching about the origins of this country instead of trying to erase what does not suit them.

Consuelo Y. Alexander, Glenelg

