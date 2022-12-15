Good luck and welcome home, Coach Shinnick | READER COMMENTARY

Towson University’s brand new football coach Pete Shinnick grew up near the school while his father Don was a Baltimore Colt linebacker from 1957 to 1969 (”In new coach Pete Shinnick, Towson football is getting ‘someone that’s got a lot of winner in him,’” Dec. 14).

This resonates with a traveler who spent five years working in Morocco and Afghanistan and getting around the world in a Volkswagen in the 70s, but ended up living in a Roland Park house a block away from where he grew up. Yep, coffee each morning still comes from the same Roland Avenue grocery store I rode into on my own fathers’s arm around the time of the Korean War.

Welcome home and good luck, Coach Shinnick. And for hometown football traditionalists, please be judicious giving out your Dad’s number 66 on a jersey.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

