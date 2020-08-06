Don’t neglect tourism marketing in next round of federal aid | READER COMMENTARY

Destination marketing organizations (DMOs), such as convention and visitors bureaus, whose job it is to market cities to business and leisure travelers as well as sports commissions that attract travel tournaments to soccer parks, lacrosse fields, tennis complexes and indoor sportsplexes that host everything from youth basketball to regional racquetball have all struggled to stay afloat. A busy summer travel season in Maryland typically employs thousands in jobs from Ocean City to Deep Creek Lake to everything in between, but this year’s new reality has put many out of work. With restrictions in place and understandable traveler concerns, the summer season has not been at its usual levels, even while the remaining travel businesses and employees take safety precautions and implement new health and safety protocols in the face of opposition from those who refuse to see beyond “I want my old life back.”