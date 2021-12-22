Baltimore needs a Zippy Larson book | READER COMMENTARY

Zippy Larson is a Baltimore treasure! One of the first things I did upon moving here decades ago was to take Zippy’s tour of my new Little Italy neighborhood. Like Ms. Larson, I love talking to city construction people and learn about their projects (”How to learn about Central Avenue: Be curious and kind,” Dec. 17). So much great information is underground, and much of it a century or more old.
Long before Meghan Markle’s marriage into the British royal family, there was Baltimore’s Wallis Warfield Simpson, the American who married a future king of England, forcing him to abdicate the throne in favor of the “woman he loved.” Zippy is an expert on the late Duchess of Windsor, and one of her walking tour’s highlights was Ms. Simpson’s childhood home at 212 East Biddle Street.
We need more people like Zippy Larson who cherish our city’s history and local stories. I wish she would write a book about Baltimore focusing on local areas, infrastructure and prominent individuals. I’d love to know a fraction of what Zippy understands about Charm City!
Rosalind Heid, Baltimore
