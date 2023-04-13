Bracing for tornadoes: Trees can help | READER COMMENTARY

Broken and damaged trees along a highway in Tupelo, Mississippi are covered with metal and other materials that were ripped off the nearby Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File) (Thomas Wells/AP)

As ever stronger and more frequent tornadoes brought on by global warming tear across the South and Midwest, the United States either must either declare a large swath of middle America uninhabitable or make some basic changes (”Tornado recovery tough in Mississippi, one of poorest states,” March 27). The technology to construct tornado-resistant houses and buildings exists and has existed for years, so why keep rebuilding with exactly the same structures? Can’t we learn here at all?

There’s not been much much progress as far as controlling the tornadoes, but one thing that can be done is to plant trees, lots and lots of trees. Tornadoes will tear through trees, but tornadoes don’t like ‘em. Trees act as a natural break on tornadoes disrupting their winds and slowing them down.

Advertisement

Really, there are things we can do!

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.