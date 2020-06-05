Election reforms in Maryland would make sense | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for highlighting the shortcomings of our current primary election system (“Baltimore mayor’s race shows why ‘top two’ is the better way,” June 3).
A primary winner with only 30% of the votes should concern everyone. I prefer the “rank order” or “instant run-off” systems because they are more favorable to independent and third party candidates. It also gives me the opportunity of endorsing policies espoused by third party candidates without wasting my vote.
Larry Williams, Towson
