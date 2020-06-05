xml:space="preserve">
Election reforms in Maryland would make sense | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 05, 2020 12:59 PM
In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, a worker prepares ballots during the vote tabulation process for Maine's Second Congressional District's House election in Augusta, Maine. The election was the first congressional race in American history to be decided by the ranked-choice voting method. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Thank you for highlighting the shortcomings of our current primary election system (“Baltimore mayor’s race shows why ‘top two’ is the better way,” June 3).

A primary winner with only 30% of the votes should concern everyone. I prefer the “rank order” or “instant run-off” systems because they are more favorable to independent and third party candidates. It also gives me the opportunity of endorsing policies espoused by third party candidates without wasting my vote.

Larry Williams, Towson

