Tony Foreman: Don’t let this be the last winter for restaurants | READER COMMENTARY

When I began working in a restaurant for the first time 40 years ago, it was a huge departure from what I knew from my school community or my family growing up. The staff was an incredibly diverse group of people — all ages, backgrounds and outlooks on the world. Commonalities, however, were overwhelming. We all needed the job and the income. We all knew we were there to be of service to others and we were all there to aid one another. We cooked for people and cleaned up after people and were happy to do it. We shared a “family” meal quickly before feeding others in a much fancier way, and I got to listen to all the stories about Copenhagen, the Korean War, the Mississippi Delta and West Baltimore. Everyone at the table made allowances for one another and needed that time with our “family.” This was my first real understanding of community. When things went poorly for someone on the team the rest of us were there.