We left our hearts with Tony Bennett | READER COMMENTARY

Singer Tony Bennett performs at The Rainbow Room on September 12, 2018 in New York City. The timeless performer famous for such hits as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” died Friday, July 21, 2023 at age 96, just two weeks before his birthday. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

I can close my eyes and remember seeing the album in my home that boosted Tony Bennett’s career. It was circa 1963, and the album depicted Bennett in the foreground and the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. I believe it was a gift from Dad to Mom. My mom played it often, especially the smash hit song, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” (”Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96,” July 21).

Modest, humble, insanely gifted, ever smiling, Bennett sang with a passion few others could. Singers and musicians told their agents to book recording sessions to make music with The Maestro. Fast forward to 15 years ago when I saw him perform at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. For his encore, he sang “Fly Me To The Moon” a cappella, no microphones, nothing. It was a mesmerizing performance by a man who took popular singing to a wholly new plateau.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

