There’s more to state government than timely unemployment checks | READER COMMENTARY

Before Tom Perez bases his campaign for governor on “to pay unemployment checks on time,” maybe, just maybe, he should look into the problems that precipitated the delays and what he could possibly do to prevent it (“Clarke: Perez and Sneed are top choices for Maryland,” Feb. 17).
Running state government means that all the problems fall upon the governor and if the problems are due to state regulations and procedures that are inbred in the system, then maybe he might make it a challenge rather than a firm fact. I, for one, would be the first to ask him: Mr. Perez exactly how would you accomplish what you promise? And why further are the systems unresponsive to the families? Is it intended to cause the family hardships, as Mary Pat Clarke implies?
Finally, his background is not consistent with the experience required to run an entire state with its myriad problems. A weak background equals weak leadership despite the grand promises. I will wait to see the rest of the pack running and their experiences in governing before I decide for whom to vote.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
