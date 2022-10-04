Fond memories of Baltimore’s ‘bean man’ | READER COMMENTARY

Thomas J. McCarthy, a Caroline Count farmer who was a regular selling beans, peas and other products at Baltimore farmers' markets, died Sept. 24, 2022 at the age of 86. (Baltimore Sun handout). (Handout / HANDOUT)

When I glimpsed the handsome face of Tom McCarthy in a recent edition of The Baltimore Sun, I figured it was part of a feature article, a chance for me learn some background information about the “bean man” of the farmers’ markets. When I realized Tom’s face was featured in his obituary, I was devastated (”Thomas J. ‘Tom’ McCarthy, a farmer whose beans were a staple of Baltimore farmers markets, dies,” Sept. 29). His kindness, gentleness and elegance have been an integral part of my Saturday ritual ever since I’ve lived within easy walking distance of the 32nd Street Farmers Market in Waverly.

I’d always suspected he was even more than just my favorite farmer. So he was trained as a geophysicist? Not really surprising to learn, as his degree must have been useful in his complex farming techniques and the shelling machinery he developed.

Advertisement

I hope his family will keep the legumes and okra flourishing. Come early spring, I will join the rest of Tom McCarthy’s customers as we “Pray for Peas” and for Mr. McCarthy’s strong soul.

— Clarinda Harriss, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.