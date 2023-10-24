For out-of-state drivers, Maryland’s toll system is taxing | READER COMMENTARY

The toll facility at the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River connecting Cecil and Harford Counties went cashless in 2019. File. (Matt Button/The Aegis) (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maryland’s procedure for tolling out-of-state drivers like myself is extremely flawed for multiple reasons (”After a decade of no increases, Maryland may need to raise toll prices,” Sept. 20).

First, the “customer service” number provided at driveezmd.com appears to have zero people working for it, so I have to deal with a brain-dead computer instead.

Advertisement

Second, the wait time for a “chat” specialist is one hour.

Third, while the first character of the enormous transaction number looks like the number “8″ to those without perfect eyesight, it turns out to be a capital “B.”

Advertisement

Fourth, when I travel to Cape May, New Jersey, I pay $0 in Virginia, $0 in Delaware, $0in New Jersey but a grand total of $27 in Maryland.

Fifth, I must also point out that the notification by snail mail is creepy. It looks like blackmail with a surreptitiously taken photograph of my car captured at a Maryland tolling site.

Sixth, when I try to use the contact form on driveezmd.com, the submit button does not work — or at the very least it fails to return a “success” message indicating that it has worked. After the customer service agent gave me a corrected transaction number to try, she disconnected our chat. Fortunately, the new number she provided worked. Had it not, I would have had to get back in line and wait another hour for another customer service rep.

And, finally, the amount I pay for tolls is three or four times that charged to EZ Pass holders, basically penalizing drivers like myself who rarely travel and are not interested in having their cars instantly recognizable to state tolling authorities.

For these reasons, I will be avoiding Maryland tolls in future — even if it means driving through the boondocks.

— Brian Quass, Basye, Virginia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.