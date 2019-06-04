Road expansions like the one pushed by Hogan are needed as long as population grows

In your story on Gov. Larry Hogan's plans to build toll lanes with a public-private partnership to help relieve severe traffic congestion in parts of Maryland near the District of Columbia (“Maryland lawmakers, advocacy groups urge rejection of Gov. Hogan's toll lanes plan in D.C. suburbs,” June 3), the organization Citizens Against Beltway Expansion noted that: “when you widen roads, congestion catches up. It doesn't provide a long term solution."

Of course it doesn't. No infrastructure expansion to sustain our growing population is ever a "long-term" solution, not as long as the population keeps growing. Business as well as government leaders across the United States want population growth to sustain the economy, and with that population growth comes infrastructure expansion such as electrical supply, hospitals, retail, food supply and of course roads. Do the Citizens Against Beltway Expansion want to stop population growth? Then maybe stop having babies and stop allowing any immigration into the US.

The United States is a motorized environment. Cars and trucks are an absolute necessity. Public transportation simply does not cover even a fraction of outlying areas and does not come even close to meeting the transportation needs of a sprawling urban/suburban environment. Should we say that about our food supply, for example, that increasing it will just cause more people to consume it, or about hospitals and doctors saying that if we increase hospital beds they will just fill up? Of course not. We need whatever infrastructure is necessary to support the population growth, including roads.

Get real, Citizens Against Beltway Expansion. The U.S. population is growing faster than ever, and with that comes infrastructure expansion such as roads. It is needed now and will continue to be needed in the future. Gov. Hogan clearly has the right view of this.

Robert C. Rassa, Fallston