Don't add toll lanes, remove cars instead

I urge Gov. Larry Hogan to scrap the plans for new toll lanes for Maryland's highways (“Maryland Gov. Hogan’s toll lane project in D.C. suburbs causes dissent,” Jan. 3). Every elected official, whether local, state or federal, should be using the lens of the impending climate change crisis to develop our future transportation plans.

We need to remove fossil-fuel burning vehicles from our roads by creating better mass transit systems, not by making it easier for cars to clog our highways. The era of all electric vehicles is too far in the future so we need to reduce emissions now.

The plan for the toll lanes hopes to remove cars from the now-congested highways and divert many to the new toll lanes. A better option for the future of our planet is to remove the vehicles through the use of mass transit rather than by creating more highway lanes.

Kevin D. Cleary, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.