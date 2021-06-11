Capital Beltway/I-270 expansion the responsible choice | READER COMMENTARY

The opponents make reference to “induced demand” as one of the problems with the project. Induced demand as it applies to this project will be either nonexistent or considerably overstated by project opponents: Widening roads in and of itself does not generate additional traffic, just like building schools and hospitals do not generate students or patients. Facilities such as these just accommodate additional growth and demand for those services. Some travelers choose to make trips during off-peak hours to avoid the existing levels of congestion. The additional capacity will give them choices to make the trips during more convenient hours. So, what appears to be “induced demand” is simply a shift of the time when the trips are made. If the transportation models used only look at peak-period travel it would appear that the widening is producing more trips when, in fact, the same number of daily trips are being made. It is just that some of them will be made at a much more convenient hour.