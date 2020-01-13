I read with horror about the preschool toddler from Columbia Academy who got out onto Old Columbia Road (“Complaint filed against Columbia Academy after toddler allegedly wanders onto road during school." Jan. 10). That was horrific enough, but that the drivers on the road were “honking and swerving” is the most unsettling detail.
How could anyone seeing a toddler on the road not stop? What in the world is wrong with people? The hero of this debacle is the person who “immediately” ran into the road to save the 2 year old. I have stopped my car and picked up many dogs on the road including on Interstate 95. Not stopping when seeing a toddler wandering on the road is unspeakable.
I hope every one of those drivers relives seeing that child on the road in their nightmares. Shame on them! The miracle is that the child was not injured. Someone was looking over him on that day.
Lynne Hauff, Ellicott City
