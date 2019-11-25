The continued efforts of criminals to make a profit selling black market tobacco products reinforces the need for comprehensive solutions that allow for greater transparency in the tobacco supply chain and enable state officials to more readily identify illicit activity. In Maryland, each legitimate pack of cigarettes is marked with a secure, counterfeit-resistant tax stamp, which allows regulators to track the products’ movement and ensure that appropriate taxes are collected. Along with the continued efforts — and sharp eyes — of state officials, these secure stamps are critical to both safeguarding vital state revenue and ensuring public health by helping to prevent black market cigarettes from intermingling with legitimate products. As the recent bust illustrates, however, the profusion of tobacco products other than cigarettes including cigars, loose tobacco and vaping products are creating new opportunities for criminals to illegally resell products not currently included in the secure tax stamp system.