Don’t raise cigarette taxes, cut spending | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t smoke nor do any of my four siblings but my dad who passed away at the age of 90 smoked two packs a day from age 16 to 75. Our lungs appear to be fine as apparently were Mom’s who passed away just this past summer at the age of 104. No, smoking isn’t healthy but enough with the tax increases (”Tobacco tax increase long overdue in Maryland,” Dec. 16).
Government needs to tighten its belt. Stop the “It’s for education to help our children” pitch as “taxes for education” never seem to make it to education anyway. I mean, what really happened with the tobacco settlement money? Or lottery dollars? Or gambling revenues? This entire column rings very hollow.
Peter Bell, Monkton
