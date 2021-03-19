Allow local governments to set standards on tobacco | READER COMMENTARY

Each year, 7,500 Marylanders die from tobacco-related causes — equal to the approximate number of Marylanders who have died from COVID-19 — and currently, 23% of Maryland high school students use electronic smoking devices. In Baltimore, there are a staggering 1,600 tobacco retailers, the most in the state. It is no coincidence that the prevalence of tobacco usage in Baltimore is one of the highest in the state, and likewise, the city has some of the highest rates of morbidity and mortality associated with tobacco use. What’s more, in Maryland, Black men are more likely to be diagnosed with and die of lung cancer than any other demographic group and they suffer heart disease at a rate 56% higher than white Marylanders due, in part, to tobacco use.