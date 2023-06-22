A prayer for those lost in Titantic submersible | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. Rescuers raced against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue last Sunday night. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File) (AP)

Like many others, I am saddened by the loss of the submersible while on its way to view the “unsinkable” Titanic (”Search for the missing Titanic submersible passes the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply,” June 22).

I am certain the five people knew they were undertaking a tremendous risk. Now, the conspiracy theorists will be forever linking the submersible and the vaunted Titanic. As if by design, man will always attempt to test the boundaries of exploration.

Advertisement

May a higher authority look out for their souls at the ocean bottom.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.