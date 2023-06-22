A prayer for those lost in Titantic submersible | READER COMMENTARY

Like many others, I am saddened by the loss of the submersible while on its way to view the “unsinkable” Titanic (”Search for the missing Titanic submersible passes the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply,” June 22).
I am certain the five people knew they were undertaking a tremendous risk. Now, the conspiracy theorists will be forever linking the submersible and the vaunted Titanic. As if by design, man will always attempt to test the boundaries of exploration.
May a higher authority look out for their souls at the ocean bottom.
— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson
