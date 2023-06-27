Who should foot bill for Titan search? Not the average taxpayer. | READER COMMENTARY

Balloonist Steve Fossett is retrieved by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from waters 10-15 miles north of the island of Oahu in the Hawaiian Islands on Dec. 25, 1998, after abandoning his quest along with Per Lindstrand, of Sweden, and British mogul Richard Branson, who were attempting to make the first nonstop round-the-world flight in a balloon. The massive hunt for the Titan submersible that imploded deep in the North Atlantic has refocused attention on whether wealthy risk takers should pay for emergency search and rescue efforts. (Richard Ambo/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File) (Richard Ambo/AP)

Only a coldhearted person would not extend condolences to the families of those who lost their lives aboard the Titan (”Follow the timeline of the Titan submersible’s journey from departure to tragic discovery,” June 24). But doesn’t it raise the question of who is fiscally responsible for the vast sums expended in the search for people who knew the risk involved with their actions? The same may be said for those hikers and climbers who venture into danger and expect help when they, too, are involved in an accident.

I think it is time we start holding responsible the payment cost of search and rescue for those who knowingly take risks when they seek adventure. As a retiree on a pension, it galls me that my tax dollars are wasted on an effort to recover thrill seekers who aren’t responsible for the cost of search and rescue. The Titan thrill seekers spent $250,000 to go on this ride. One was a billionaire. Shouldn’t his estate be liable for the vast sums expended?

When will we stop pandering to those who take risks that, ultimately, we may have to pay for? I say laws should be passed to hold the estates and individuals liable for the cost, not the American taxpayer who could never afford to go on these thrill rides.

Exploration is wonderful. Risks should be taken. But the liability should lie with those who take the risks not those of us who are asked to pick up the tab.

— Geoff Smoot, Hebron

