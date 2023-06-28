Taxpayers should not bear full burden of costly Titan search | READER COMMENTARY

A Kern County search and rescue team looks for an airplane crash site near Mammoth Lakes, California in 2008. The massive hunt for the Titan submersible that imploded deep in the North Atlantic has refocused attention on whether wealthy risktakers should pay for emergency search and rescue efforts, a conundrum that comes as the world's wealthiest seek out singular adventures atop peaks, under the ocean and in space. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool) (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

As an average citizen who once needed an ambulance in Baltimore due to several broken bones from a fall, I was charged — and paid — a fee to the city for the cost of the ambulance service. I agree that the cost of the search for the Titan passengers should be paid for by the families or estates of the victims (”Who should foot bill for Titan search? Not the average taxpayer.” June 27).

— Deborah Devan, Lutherville

