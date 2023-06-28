Taxpayers should not bear full burden of costly Titan search | READER COMMENTARY

As an average citizen who once needed an ambulance in Baltimore due to several broken bones from a fall, I was charged — and paid — a fee to the city for the cost of the ambulance service. I agree that the cost of the search for the Titan passengers should be paid for by the families or estates of the victims (”Who should foot bill for Titan search? Not the average taxpayer.” June 27).
— Deborah Devan, Lutherville
